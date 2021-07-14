Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nearly half of people ‘believe live entertainment is more important than ever’

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 12.03am
Nearly half of event and concert-goers say that live entertainment now means more to them than ever, a survey has found (David Jensen/PA)
Nearly half (47%) of event and concert-goers say that live entertainment now means more to them than ever, a survey has found.

With more parts of the economy poised to open up at varying rates across the UK, one in five (20%) people are considering attending events they would not normally go to, according to Barclaycard Entertainment.

One in six (16%) meanwhile intend to see artists they discovered online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Half (50%) of people intend to use their general savings to fund going to live events, while a quarter (25%) will use money they had put aside for events that did not take place last year, the research found.

A fifth (19%) of people said they would be happy to travel more than 100 miles to attend a live event.

Nearly half (49%) also believe they have forgotten how it feels to be in a big crowd.

Some 2,000 people were surveyed in June.

