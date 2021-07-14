‘Golden’ train tickets to inspire workers to take a day off

Train operators are giving away 12 “golden tickets” to inspire workers to take a day off to visit people and places they have missed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucky winners will be entitled to free rail travel across Britain for a year.

To enter the competition, passengers need to visit https://backontrack.nationalrail.co.uk/#/competition between Monday and midnight on October 7 and say why they deserve the prize.

Adventurer Ben Fogle is supporting the campaign (John Nguyen/PA)

A survey of 2,781 UK adults commissioned by the rail industry indicated that 28% of people have not taken any annual leave this year.

Nearly one in four (24%) of those respondents said they are waiting for coronavirus restrictions to be lifted before they book time off.

The poll also suggested that 47% of working adults have worked longer than their normal hours during the pandemic.

Two-fifths of that group said they are experiencing feelings of burn-out.

The rail industry believes its research demonstrates the importance of taking time off, even just a single day to travel by train to visit a relative or take a minibreak.

Psychologist Dr Sarah Vohra said: “Even with restrictions easing, there’s still an element of wanting to hold holiday back for something better later.

“But regular breaks – even short ones – in a new environment help reduce stress and boost our mood and energy levels.”

Adventurer Ben Fogle, who is supporting the RDG’s campaign, said: “Britain is full of some of the most beautiful and vibrant spots in the world.

“From country hikes to seaside strolls and bustling towns and cities, even a day trip to somewhere new can leave you feeling inspired for the future.

“And that’s something we could all do with a little of right now.”

Robert Nisbet, regional director at industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: “As people get back on trains to reconnect with loved ones, places and things they enjoy the most, rail companies are ready to welcome them on board and get the economy moving again.

“We are helping people travel and book with confidence by providing better journey information, boosting cleaning and giving people the option to change a booked journey fee-free should their circumstances change.”

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Rail is a fantastic way to explore our country in a green way, and operators are working incredibly hard to provide passengers with punctual, reliable and clean services.

“Some of the most scenic and beautiful spots in Britain are simply a train away and I would encourage people to use our remarkable railway to explore.”