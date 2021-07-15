Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Revolut becomes UK’s most valuable fintech firm after fundraising

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 10.47am
(Lauren Hurley/PA)
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Banking app Revolut has been valued at a record-breaking 33 billion US dollars (£24 billion) after securing 800 million US dollars (£578 million) in its latest funding round.

The group is now Britain’s most valuable fintech firm after the fundraising led by Japanese group Softbank’s Vision Fund and US investment firm Tiger Global Management.

It comes despite Revolut recently revealing it nearly doubled losses last year, to £208 million, and sees its valuation soar from 5.5 billion US dollars (£4 billion) a year ago.

But the London-headquartered company has insisted it is on the path to profitability, having swung out of the red in November and December last year and being “strongly profitable” in the first quarter of 2021.

The sky-high valuation is the latest in the fintech world, with investors piling into the sector, driven also by the rise in US-listed special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Chancellor Rishi Sunak welcomed the fundraising news, saying: “We want to see even more great British Fintech success stories like Revolut.”

Revolut – founded in 2015 by former investment banking trader Nikolay Storonsky and software developer Vladyslav Yatsenko – said it will use the funds raised to invest in product development and marketing, particularly as it expands its footprint into the US and India and other international markets.

It is also hiring to boost its 2,000-strong workforce by more than 50% worldwide, including in London.

Mr Storonsky, co-founder and chief executive of Revolut, said: “SoftBank and Tiger Global’s investments are an endorsement of our mission to create a global financial superapp that enables customers to manage all their financial needs through a single platform.

“This funding round makes Revolut the UK’s most valuable fintech, demonstrating investors’ confidence that we can deliver products that raise the bar for customers’ expectations across the whole financial services industry.”

Revolut, which has more than 16 million customers, added that the group still has a future stock market listing in its sights, in spite of the funding.

Chief financial officer Mikko Salovaara said: “It doesn’t really affect the timetable for any potential listing.

“I think eventually we’ll be a public company, but have no immediate plans to list.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier