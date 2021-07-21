Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Wickes sales jump as generation rent and new homeowners turn to DIY

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 11.41am
Wickes hailed a jump in sales driven by DIY demand (Wickes/PA)
Wickes hailed a jump in sales driven by DIY demand (Wickes/PA)

The boss of Wickes has hailed a sales boost driven by a summer of DIY as generation rent have also “turned their hand” to home improvement.

It came as shares in the company nudged higher as sales lifted beyond pre-pandemic levels.

The home improvement retailer said customers have invested more heavily into their homes since the pandemic, but said that it does not expect sales demand to perform a U-turn if the UK property market cools.

David Wood, chief executive officer of the firm, told the PA news agency that the company has seen DIY growth away from recent house-buyers.

He said: “We have seen a really strong increase in the demand from people to make improvements, to give their home a lift.

“People have spent a lot of times in their homes and gardens over the pandemic, assessed how they can change it and then spending money to make these changes.

“It’s not just new homeowners. We are in a good position whatever happens in the housing market, as people want to refresh what they have.

“Generation rent has really turned their hand to DIY recently as well, so it’s obvious there is still plenty of growth here.”

In a trading update on Wednesday, the company said that sales increased by 33.1% for the six months to June 26, compared with the same period last year, with a 22.4% increase against the period in 2019.

The group said its “Do-it-for-me” business, which runs fittings services for customers, was impacted by the enforced closure of kitchen and bathroom showroom until April 12.

However, it said ordered sales since the reopening are 30% higher than the same period in 2019.

The update comes just two months after the retail business demerged from Travis Perkins to float on the London Stock Exchange.

Wickes held firm on its profit guidance for the current financial year but cautioned that it is navigating inflationary pressures and constraints on some raw materials.

Mr Wood said: “We have seen some pressures. One of our most popular items is a bag of cement and that’s something where we have seen prices rise.

“But broadly, we’ve benefited from sourcing a lot of materials and items in the UK, and that’s sheltered us from some supply disruption.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier