Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Loungers boss condemns ‘shambolic’ Government messaging over Covid passports

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 1.58pm
Cafe-bar operator Loungers posted surging sales (Loungers/PA)
Cafe-bar operator Loungers posted surging sales (Loungers/PA)

The boss of bar and restaurant group Loungers has labelled the Government’s recent messaging around Covid-19 rules as “absolutely shambolic” and described Covid passports as “unworkable” for the hospitality sector.

Nick Collins, chief executive of the 175-site business, also told the PA news agency that he “can’t imagine a scenario” where Covid certification would be necessary for his customers.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced on Monday that full vaccination will be a condition of entry to clubs and other venues with large crowds in England from the end of September.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Boris Johnson refused to rule out a similar requirement for busy pubs and bars.

Mr Collins said such a move would be another major blow to the hospitality sector and criticised the Government’s communication over potential rule changes.

Loungers has said it will open 23 new sites by the end of the year (Loungers/PA)

“The messaging from the Government on this issue has been absolutely shambolic and completely unhelpful,” he told PA.

“I don’t think certification would be likely to applicable for us but I have to stress that it is completely unworkable for everyone in the sector.

“Not only that, it’s a massive violation of civil liberties. It shouldn’t be something we are talking about.”

The warning came as Loungers, which runs individually-named Lounge venues and the Cosy Club brand, reported a recovery in trading following the end of the latest lockdown measures.

It said like-for-like sales increased by 23.7% from the indoor reopening of venues on May 17 to July 18, compared with the same period in 2019.

Loungers said it has benefited from past-pandemic trends as flexible work patterns has resulted in busier local high streets.

Mr Collins said: “We’ve certainly benefited from our focus on high streets in towns and suburban areas.

“Footfall has stayed strong as even if people are working from home more they are still popping in for a coffee or a brunch.”

The group said it is committed to opening more sites and expects to have 23 new locations by the end of 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier