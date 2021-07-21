Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Running NHS closer to full capacity ‘made UK’s Covid response more expensive’

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 5.10pm
The OBR found that the UK’s spending on the pandemic was the third largest among 35 advanced economies. (NHS England/PA)
Running the NHS closer to full capacity made the UK’s response to the Covid-19 crisis more expensive, according to a Government economic adviser.

Office for Budget Responsibility chairman Richard Hughes said that while nearly all countries had some kind of furlough scheme and had to increase their spending on healthcare, the UK Government was forced to spend much more to protect its citizens.

“Part of the explanation is that we were worse hit by the pandemic itself,” he said, citing case numbers and longer lockdowns.

“That just meant that we had to spend more money on healthcare to deal with the consequences of the pandemic for the health service,” Mr Hughes told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee.

“And also we had a more severe recession, we spent more time in lockdown and that meant we had to spend more on support to individuals and businesses to get them through the pandemic.”

“But it is also the case – and there may be some connection between the two – that we went into the pandemic both with less spare capacity in the health service compared with other advanced economies.

“Including things like doctors and nurses per capita, ICU beds per capita … and also we had a welfare system which was relatively ungenerous to working people on middle incomes.

“This meant that we had to cobble together the furlough scheme to manage the number of people who had to temporarily exit employment during the pandemic, and that also added to the cost.”

The OBR found that the UK’s spending on the pandemic was the third largest among 35 advanced economies.

However Mr Hughes warned against assuming that by spending more on the NHS the UK could insulate itself from the next financial crisis.

“What if the next shock is a cyber attack? What if the next shock is out-of-control climate change?

“You might have spent a lot in one area and wish you had firepower left to spend in another area. “

