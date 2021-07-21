Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Coin celebrates 250 years since birth of Sir Walter Scott

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 12.05am
A Sir Walter Scott coin (Royal Mint/PA)
A £2 coin to commemorate 250 years since the birth of Sir Walter Scott has been launched by the Royal Mint.

Born in 1771, Sir Walter is known for his contribution to literature thanks to his novels and poems.

Designed by textual artist Stephen Raw, the coin was inspired by the artist’s visit to Abbotsford, the home of Sir Walter.

Matthew Maxwell Scott
Matthew Maxwell Scott (Phil Wilkinson/Royal Mint/PA)

On the £2 coin, the words “Sir Walter Scott novelist, historian and poet” are inscribed in the same calligraphy as at Abbotsford’s grand entrance and chapel. The design also includes Scott’s portrait modelled on the Scott Monument.

The Mint also collaborated with Matthew Maxwell Scott – the great-great-great-great grandson of the writer.

Clare Maclennan, the Royal Mint’s divisional director of commemorative coin, said: “Sir Walter Scott’s status as one of Great Britain’s greatest writers endures 250 years after his birth and the anniversary celebration is a wonderful occasion to commemorate his legacy on a £2 coin.”

Matthew Maxwell Scott, trustee at Abbotsford, said: “I’m extremely proud to see my ancestor recognised on a very special coin from the Royal Mint – a fitting tribute during a year of 250th birthday celebrations.”

Sir Walter Scott coin
(Phil Wilkinson/Royal Mint/PA)

Giles Ingram, CEO at Abbotsford, said: “At Abbotsford, we were delighted to be approached by the Royal Mint to collaborate with them on this beautiful coin.”

Mr Raw said: “Sir Walter Scott was such a fascinating character, there were so many routes that you could explore. Being a textual artist, I’m fascinated by lettering and I chose a combination of distinctive Gothic lettering from the chapel at Abbotsford alongside some lettering used by Scott in the magnificent entrance to his home.

“As for the portrait, I used the wonderful sculpture of Scott that sits within his monument on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.”

The coin is available from the Mint’s website, with prices ranging from £10 for a brilliant uncirculated version to £1,095 for a gold coin.

