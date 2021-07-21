Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Avanti West Coast starts UK’s largest refurbishment of a train fleet

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 12.08am
A rail operator has launched the UK’s largest refurbishment of a train fleet (Avanti West Coast/PA)
A rail operator has launched the UK’s largest refurbishment of a train fleet (Avanti West Coast/PA)

A rail operator has launched the UK’s largest refurbishment of a train fleet.

Avanti West Coast said the £117 million scheme will make its 56 Pendolinos “feel like new trains”.

The programme involves replacing 25,000 standard class seats, and fitting new carpets, lighting and information screens.

A new bar area for passengers to socialise and consume refreshments will be installed.

Power points will be available at every seat, additional luggage space will be created, and the toilets will be refurbished.

All 35 Pendolinos with 11 carriages will see one first class carriage converted to standard class.

The electric fleet has clocked up more than 270 million miles serving cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh for nearly 20 years.

Avanti West Coast managing director Phil Whittingham said: “The Pendolino is a real workhorse which has helped to transform services on the West Coast Main Line.

“This investment will take them to the next level and they’ll feel like new trains with state of the art technology and brand new seats.

“I can’t wait to see the reaction from our customers and people.”

The first train to be refurbished was taken out of service earlier this week, and is due to return later this year.

The project is being carried out by train manufacturer Alstom at its new depot in Widnes, Cheshire.

Avanti West Coast’s other train fleet – diesel-powered Voyagers – is being replaced by new electric and hybrid trains built by Hitachi from 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier