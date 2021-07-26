Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Proportion of EU workers in UK hospitality drops heavily – report

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 1.15am
Covid and Brexit have impacted the number of EU workers in hospitality. (Jane Barlow/PA)
The proportion of EU workers in the UK’s hospitality sector has dropped significantly over the last two years, according to data.

People from European Union countries made up 37% of the workforce at more than 700 hospitality companies in June, down from 43% two years ago, according to Fourth, a company that provides software to the industry.

The proportion of British workers in the sector rose from 46% to 51%, the data showed.

“A potent combination of Britain’s departure from the EU and the devastating impact of the pandemic continues to significantly shake up the sector’s labour market,” said Fourth’s Sebastien Sepierre.

Several restaurants have reported problems in finding staff in recent weeks, with some closing down or slashing services as a result.

Thousands of workers in the sector are still furloughed, Fourth’s data shows.

It said 45% of staff on payroll are still on full or flexible furlough. Although this is the lowest since the scheme began last year, it still represents a large portion of the workforce.

“The much-publicised staffing crisis is proving hugely challenging for operators, as a consequence of a clear shrinking of the labour pool, in back-of-house roles in particular,” Mr Sepierre said.

“It remains unclear how long this disruption might last and how it will be resolved in the months ahead during the long road to recovery.”

The trend towards fewer EU and more British workers looks set to continue as the right of Europeans to live and work in the UK is restricted after Brexit.

In June 63% of new starters in the sector were British, the highest figure since Fourth started measuring in 2016. EU citizens made up 28%, compared with 50% in January 2019.

