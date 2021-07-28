CitySprint to recruit hundreds of couriers

Courier firm CitySprint is to recruit an extra 600 workers across the UK amid continuing growth in deliveries.

The new couriers will join the 3,500 vans, bikes and cars that CitySprint already uses, supporting the particular increase in the retail and healthcare sectors.

The recruitment drive is in response to a big rise in logistics requirements, especially in London.

Chief operations officer Mark Footman said: “Our focus is always on providing our clients with the best and smoothest-possible service and, in turn, helping them do the same for their customers.

“We are committed to deliver a first-class service to each of our clients all year round so we’re pulling out all the stops to ensure the fleet is prepared to face anything that comes our way in the coming months as the business continues to grow.

“The new couriers will also help to ensure we continue to hit, and exceed, our targets in the London area, which has seen service levels increase dramatically over the last year.”