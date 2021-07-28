Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

GSK ‘encouraged’ by Covid vaccine rollout as sales and profits jump

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 12.44pm Updated: July 28 2021, 1.32pm
The pharmaceuticals giant has unveiled its latest trading figures (Andy Buchanan/PA)
The pharmaceuticals giant has unveiled its latest trading figures (Andy Buchanan/PA)

GlaxoSmithKline has posted a jump in sales and profits for the past three months as the drugs giant said it was “encouraged” by the speed of Covid-19 vaccinations in the UK and other countries.

The firm – which is spinning off its consumer healthcare arm – revealed that turnover increased by 6% to £8.1 billion for the second quarter of 2021 as it saw some coronavirus disruption fade.

It also told investors that operating profits increased by a better-than-expected 23% to £2.1 billion over the second quarter.

The firm added that it expects underlying earnings per share at the better end of its guidance for a decline by a mid to high-single digit percentage this year.

Glaxosmithkline (GSK) said it had anticipated some disruption in its vaccine business as the Government prioritised Covid-19 vaccinations over other jabs, but the firm said it has been “encouraged” by the rate at which Covid-19 vaccines have been deployed in many countries, highlighting the US and UK.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer at GlaxoSmithKline
Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK/PA)

It said this will “provide support for healthcare systems returning to normal” although it also highlighted significant “global differentiation”, with only 13% of the worldwide population currently double-jabbed.

The firm’s vaccine arm saw turnover increase by 39% to £1.57 billion for period.

GSK said it notched up £258 million of sales in its first half from its pandemic adjuvant, which is used to boost the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines.

But it expects revenues from vaccines over the full year will be broadly flat as sales of its key shingles inoculation continues to be impacted by the global focus on Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Glaxo said its pharmaceutical business reported a 4% increase in turnover and consumer healthcare business saw a 3% decline.

The update comes weeks after activist investor Elliott called for a shake-up of the healthcare firm and said it should hire a new board.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer at GSK, said: “GSK delivered an excellent performance in the second quarter.

“We expect this positive momentum to continue through the second half of the year, driving us towards the better end of our earnings guidance range for 2021, and meaningful performance improvement in 2022.

“We continue to strengthen our pipeline and are advancing well towards separation.

“Our clear priority is to focus on execution, unlocking the value of consumer healthcare and delivering the step-change in growth and performance we now see for GSK.”

Ms Walmsley has come under pressure in recent months as GSK prepares to split its consumer healthcare business from its pharmaceutical arm next year.

Elliott has questioned her role as head of the drugs side of the business following the demerger and has also called on the board to seriously consider any alternative to the proposed plan for separation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]