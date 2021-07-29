Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

First-time buyer mortgage demand buoys Yorkshire Building Society

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 7.18am
The building society saw profits rise as it was buoyed by a leap in mortgage demand (Yorkshire Building Society/PA)
The building society saw profits rise as it was buoyed by a leap in mortgage demand (Yorkshire Building Society/PA)

Yorkshire Building Society has more than doubled its profits for the past six months after demand for mortgages from first-time buyers rocketed.

The mutual said it gave mortgages to a record 9,931 first-time buyers in the six months to June 30, around three times the number from the same period in 2020.

Yorkshire Building Society said the jump in demand helped to drive profits higher.

It posted a pre-tax profit of £147.7 million for the past half year, compared with a £67.3 million profit in the same period last year.

The group said the number of residential mortgages it provided over the period rose by almost a third to 41,750.

It came as house prices jumped and sale demand lifted ahead of the deadline for the stamp duty holiday for some properties at the end of June.

Yorkshire Building Society added that total mortgage balances also made gains, rising by £2.2 billion to £41 billion at the end of June.

Mike Regnier, chief executive of the building society, said: “Despite the uncertain external environment, I’m pleased to report that Yorkshire Building Society has made a strong start to the year.

“The housing and mortgage markets have been strong in the first six months of 2021 and remain positive as we enter the economic recovery period.

“This has enabled us to end the first half of the year with good profit levels and strong capital and liquidity positions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier