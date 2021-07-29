Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Shell hikes dividend and kicks off £1.4bn shares buyback

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 8.11am
Last year Shell slashed its dividend for the first time since the Second World War (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Last year Shell slashed its dividend for the first time since the Second World War (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Oil giant Shell has upped its dividend and started buying back millions of shares from investors after the business broke through performance expectations.

Shell said the buybacks will return around 2 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) to shareholders before the end of the year.

It also increased its dividend from 16 cents (11p) to 24 cents (17p).

The move comes about a year after Shell took the almost unprecedented step of cutting its dividend.

Following a massive collapse in the price of oil, which saw the commodity dip below zero dollars per barrel during the early parts of the pandemic, Shell slashed payouts for the first time since the Second World War.

But on Thursday chief executive Ben van Beurden was able to deliver better news to shareholders.

“We are stepping up our shareholder distributions today, increasing dividends and starting share buybacks, while we continue to invest for the future of energy,” he said.

This link between the dividend and Shell’s drive to become a more renewable company, will be key going forward. The business must keep shareholders on board as it invests big money in the energy transition to ensure it meets its 2050 net-zero target.

The most recent move was welcomed by investors, who sent the company’s stock up on Thursday morning. However the dividend is still far from the 47 cents (34p) level it was cut from last year.

Shell’s adjusted earnings reached a little over 5.5 billion (£4 billion) during the second quarter of the financial year – more than eight times last year’s levels.

Analysts had expected this figure to soar, but only to 5.1 billion dollars (£3.7 billion).

Mr van Beurden added: “The quality of Shell’s operational and financial delivery and strengthened balance sheet have given the board confidence to rebase the dividend per share from Q2 2021 onwards to 24 US cents.

“We are also launching 2 billion dollars of share buybacks, which is targeted to be completed by the end of this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier