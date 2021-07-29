Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

BT shares plunge after tough quarter for global division

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 9.11am
BT Sport had been a boost for the company last quarter. (Hollie Adams/PA)
BT Sport had been a boost for the company last quarter. (Hollie Adams/PA)

BT’s global arm which services multi-national companies weighed heavily on the telecoms provider last quarter as the pandemic created a challenging market.

The group’s adjusted revenue dipped from £5.25 billion to £5.07 billion in the three months to the end of July.

Around three quarters of the company’s lost revenue came from the global division, which focuses on business clients.

“Revenue decline was primarily due to more challenging than expected market conditions resulting from Covid-19, the impact of prior year divestments, and a £39 million negative foreign exchange movement,” BT said of the global division on Thursday.

Investors proved unhappy with the announcement. Shares dropped as much as 6.9% early in the trading day, although they later recovered some ground.

During the same period last year, Covid-19 had provided a boost for BT’s global division. As customers went into lockdown for the first time they were paying for conference calls, which BT charges big margins on.

Analysts had therefore expected to see a drop compared to that period. Yet BT’s £5.07 billion revenue still undershot the £5.15 billion that the experts had forecast.

Pre-tax profit also dipped, by 4% to £536 million.

“Our results were overall in line with our expectations during the quarter, with good performance in the UK offsetting challenging conditions in global’s markets,” said chief executive Philip Jansen.

He added: “With trading conditions expected to see some improvement through the year, we have confirmed our outlook and remain confident that BT is on a path to growth.”

That outlook is to largely expect the same revenue this year as BT reported last time around.

In the UK market, BT’s revenue from selling to consumers grew by 1% as BT Sport delivered a strong performance and the company sold more handsets directly to customers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier