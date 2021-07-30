Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Cineworld secures new loans ahead of ‘unprecedented’ slate of film releases

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 9.03am
Cinema chain Cineworld has secured new loans to boost its financial position (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cineworld has secured 200 million US dollars (£143.3 million) in new loans to shore up its finances and said it is excited for an “unprecedented slate of films” in the second half of the year.

The cinema chain also amended covenants on existing debt facilities to improve its financial position following a heavy impact from the pandemic.

The business said the move will provide it with the “financial and operational flexibility and resilience to execute on its business strategy as it resumes its operations”.

It secured 200 million dollars worth of incremental loans from existing lenders, which will mature in May 2024.

Cineworld, which also operates the Picturehouse chain in the UK and Regal cinemas in the US, said trading has “continued to improve” since its cinemas started reopening in April.

It reopened UK sites in May after the relaxation of indoor restrictions.

The group said it is now “well-positioned” to benefit from pent-up demand and a strong roster of films due later in the year, including delayed titles such as the latest James Bond and Top Gun films.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “We are monitoring the evolution of the virus and its potential impact on our business, but we are very excited about the potential of the unprecedented slate of films in the second half of 2021 – mainly in the fourth quarter.

“We remain confident in the prospects for our business and continue to look forward to welcoming our customers back to the best place to watch a movie.

“The additional liquidity announced today provides the group with significant operating flexibility now that cinemas have opened across the world.”

Cineworld shares were 0.8% lower in early trading on Friday.

