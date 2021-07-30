Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

Pearson aims for subscription market with ‘all-you-can-eat’ textbook plan

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 10.30am
University students will be able to access textbooks for 15 dollars per month (Joe Giddens/PA)
University students will be able to access textbooks for 15 dollars per month (Joe Giddens/PA)

Publisher Pearson has set out to bring a Netflix-style subscription model to university textbooks as it launched a new service in the US.

The ‘all-you-can-eat’ online model will allow students to access thousands of books from the UK-based publisher for around 15 dollars (£11) per month.

Textbooks have been rising in price for years, with costs remaining high even when buying digital copies.

“Today we have reached a significant milestone in our direct-to-consumer strategy with the launch of our new college app, Pearson+,” chief executive Andy Bird said.

The subscription model has lured in increasing numbers of companies in recent years as it provides regular and predictable revenue streams.

Following the success of Netflix, Mr Bird’s former employer Disney launched Disney+ in 2019.

But the model has also been adopted by software companies and others.

“This will provide learners with the accessible, flexible and affordable resources they need for success,” Mr Bird said.

“It also enables us to create direct relationships with learners and to continue to engage with them as they move into their careers.”

His company reported a 7% rise in sales to £1.6 billion in the first six months of the financial year.

In North America, a fall in US higher education courseware was more than offset by a recovery in Canada.

Meanwhile, international sales grew 8% compared to the same period last year when schools, bookshops and test centres were closed.

However, pre-tax profit fell from £35 million to just £4 million.

“Whilst there’s still much to do in the second half, with the key back to school selling season ahead of us and notwithstanding ongoing Covid-related uncertainty in some of our major markets, we are moving with pace and purpose and we remain on track to meet current market expectations,” Mr Bird said.

