Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Meggitt agrees £6.3bn takeover by US firm Parker-Hannifin

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 8.25am
Aerospace technology firm Meggitt has agreed to be acquired by US firm Parker-Hannifin in a £6.3bn deal (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Aerospace technology firm Meggitt has agreed to be acquired by US firm Parker-Hannifin in a £6.3bn deal (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Defence and aerospace technology firm Meggitt has agreed a £6.3 billion takeover by American firm Parker-Hannifin.

The FTSE 250 company confirmed an offer from the US engineering technology giant valuing Meggitt at 800p per share.

Shares soared by 60% in early trading on Monday following the announcement.

It said the move represents a 70% premium on the share value of the company at the end of trading on Friday July 30, when it was at 469.1p per share.

Parker, which already has operations in the UK employing around 2,000 people, has committed to maintain its UK headquarters in Coventry.

It also agreed to continue to meet Meggitt’s government contractual obligations with the department of defence.

The buyer also said it will at least maintain Meggitt’s investment in UK research and development, with plans to increase this by 20% over the next five years, subject to normal activity in the sector.

It comes after a period of turbulence during the pandemic, with Meggitt cutting 1,800 jobs last year across its global business after Covid-19 hit the travel sector.

On Monday, the company also revealed that its swung to a profit for the first half of 2021 as it continued its post-pandemic recovery.

Parker-Hannifin chairman and chief executive Tom Williams said: “We are committed to being a responsible steward of Meggitt and are pleased our acquisition has the full support of Meggitt’s board.

“We fully understand these responsibilities and are making a number of strong commitments that reflect them.

“During our longstanding presence in the UK we have built great respect for Meggitt, its heritage, and its place in British industry.”

Meggitt chairman Sir Nigel Rudd said: “Meggitt is one of the world’s foremost aerospace, defence and energy businesses, leading the market with a strong portfolio of technology and manufacturing capabilities, and holding a significant amount of intellectual property.

“Whilst Meggitt is currently pursuing a strong, standalone strategy which will deliver value to shareholders over the long term, Parker’s offer provides the opportunity to significantly accelerate and de-risk those plans, while continuing to deliver for shareholders.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier