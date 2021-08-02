Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

SSE completes disposals with £1.2bn sale of Scotia Gas Networks stake

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 9.41am
Energy supplier SSE has completed its programme of disposals after shelling its stake in SGN (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Energy supplier SSE has completed its programme of disposals after shelling its stake in SGN (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Energy giant SSE is to sell its 33.3% stake in Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) for £1.22 billion.

The company saw its shares lift higher after it wrapped up its major programme of disposals as part of its transformation strategy.

Gregor Alexander, finance director of SSE, said the gas operation had become a “purely financial investment” as it focuses further on its core business of low-carbon electricity.

The deal will see SSE sell its stake in the business to a consortium comprising of existing SGN shareholder Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners.

The sale is expected to complete later this year and is conditional on regulatory approval.

SSE initially bought a 50% stake in SGN – which supplies gas to customers in Scotland, Northern Ireland and England – in 2005 for £505 million, before selling a 16.7% stake to a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 11 years later.

It is the final sale in SSE’s major disposals programme, which it launched last June.

The company has now secured proceeds of more than £2.7 billion from its non-core assets and allowed to increase investment elsewhere in the business.

Mr Alexander said: “We see significant growth opportunities in our core networks and renewables businesses in the transition to net zero and the capital we are releasing through our disposals programme will help enable us to maximise the delivery of our low-carbon electricity orientated strategy and ultimately create sustainable long-term value for customers, shareholders and society.

“Completion of our disposals programme will leave SSE more streamlined and strategically aligned than ever before, with a business mix that is very deliberate, highly effective, fully focused and well set to prosper on the journey to net zero and beyond.”

Shares in the company were 1.1% higher at 1,461.5p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier