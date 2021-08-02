Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

Manufacturing sector continues to grow despite rising costs

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 10.05am
Assembly lines have been running at high speed in recent months. (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK manufacturing businesses are still growing but are having to fend off some of the fastest increases to their costs in decades.

The manufacturing sector outstripped expectations in the monthly IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey released on Monday.

It showed a reading of 60.4 last month, down from a 63.9 score in June.

The decrease comes on the back of record highs earlier this year as the economy pushed to leave the impact of the pandemic behind.

Despite the fall, the July score is still evidence of high growth, and significantly ahead of the 57.1 reading that economists had expected for the month.

Any score above 50 is considered to show growth in the sector.

Partly because of this continuing growth, the cost of materials has been soaring as demanded increases to match the necessary output.

Problems in supply chains around the world has also put pressure on the price of many items.

“Supply gridlock resulted in a moderate deceleration in the rates of expansion of production, new orders and job creation,” Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said.

“A mismatch in global recovery rates following the pandemic meant some businesses abandoned their usual suppliers to seek new sources and avoid elevated lead times and the shortages gripping the sector.

“Disruption is a worldwide problem however, so there was likely to be limited success in remodelling supply chains completely, with the challenges too difficult to circumnavigate.”

Costs of everything from chemicals, commodities and cardboard to metals and food stuffs has driven up prices, the experts said.

This led to some of the highest rates of cost rises in the survey’s history. In all 72% of manufacturers reported that their costs were rising.

As a result, manufacturers have started charging more for the products they are making.

IHS Markit director Rob Dobson said: “Amid growing indications that many supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages are unlikely to be fully resolved until 2022, the outlook remains one of constrained growth combined with high inflation for the foreseeable future.”

