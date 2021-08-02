Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Heineken sales rebound as hospitality reopening sparks beer demand

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 12.25pm
Heineken sales have been boosted by the reopening of hospitality (Doug Peters/PA)
Heineken has become the latest drinks giant to post soaring sales amid the reopening of pubs and bars following pandemic lockdown measures.

However, the Dutch brewing company also struck a cautious tone with investors as it warned it could be impacted by higher inflationary pressures for the rest of the year.

It came as the group, which also owns the Birra Moretti and Amstel beer brands, said net revenues increased by 14.1% to 9.97 billion euros (£8.5 billion) for the six months to June.

The firm said its organic operating profits more than doubled over the period.

However, it also said it still expects its results for the full financial year 2021 to be below trading from 2019.

It highlighted that it expects significant volatility in some regions during the rest of the year as restrictions continue to impact performance.

Heineken also said it expects “headwinds in input costs” in the second half of the year and will “be assertive on pricing” and look at cost management to address this.

Nevertheless, it said margin pressure is likely to “intensify” in the second half of the year and the start of 2022.

Dolf van den Brink, chief executive and chairman, said: “We are pleased to report a strong set of results for the first half year, whilst the pandemic continues to impact the world and our business.

“Yet there is reason for caution too.

“Firstly, Covid-19 remains a factor, with the biggest impact currently in key markets in Asia and Africa.

“Secondly, we see a rise in commodity costs, which, at current levels, will start affecting us in the second half of this year and have a material effect in 2022.”

