Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

New home registrations jump to 14-year high

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 12.29pm
The number of new homes being registered jumped to a 14-year high (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The number of new homes being registered jumped to a 14-year high (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The number of new homes being registered jumped to a 14-year high between April and June, according to an industry body.

Across the UK, 46,452 new homes were registered in the second quarter of 2021, marking the highest quarterly total since the third quarter of 2007, the National House Building Council (NHBC), a warranty and insurance provider, said.

Builders register homes with the NHBC before work starts, so the figures indicate the supply of homes in the pipeline.

The NHBC said it has seen extraordinary growth since the second quarter of 2020 when lockdown restrictions saw work on many sites halted, with registrations now up by 130%.

All UK nations or regions recorded increased registrations compared with a year earlier, with the highest uplifts in the North East of England (436% growth), Scotland (417%), Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man (230%) and the North West of England (212%).

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “Our latest quarter’s registration statistics show the remarkable recovery the house building industry has made since activity ground to a halt on site in April and May last year.

“A 14-year-high in new home registrations is quite something in the present environment.

“Despite the combined effects of the pandemic and Brexit causing labour shortages and some disruption to the supply of materials, the outlook for the medium term is a positive one.

“Demand for home ownership is holding strong alongside significant investor interest in the growing build to rent and retirement living sectors.”

Within the UK total, 15,790 registrations were for detached homes, 14,022 were for semi-detached properties, 9,447 were for apartments, 6,397 were for terraced homes and 796 were for bungalows.

Many housing market reports have pointed to households searching for larger properties with more space due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Registrations for homes in the rental sector increased by 17% compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Here are the numbers of new build registrations in the second quarter and the percentage increase compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the NHBC:

– North East, 1,871, 436%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 3,224, 182%

– East Midlands, 4,696, 166%

– West Midlands, 5,192, 201%

– Eastern, 6,432, 122%

– London, 5,199, 23%

– South East, 6,333, 79%

– South West, 3,450, 97%

– Wales, 1,318, 157%

– Northern Ireland and Isle of Man, 1,175, 230%

– North West, 3,903, 212%

– Scotland, 3,659, 417%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier