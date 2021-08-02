Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Apex makes £1.5 billion bid for FTSE 250 fund administrator Sanne

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 1.55pm
Sanne has already rejected a private equity bid (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The board of Sanne has revealed it would back a £1.5 billion bid from fund servicing group Apex if the bidder made a formal offer.

The company said that Apex has indicated it might make a 920p per share offer for the FTSE 250 fund administrator.

The companies are in “advanced discussions” over the bid, which is valued at more than twice Sanne’s share price before offers started to come in for the company.

“Having considered the possible offer, together with its financial advisers, JP Morgan Cazenove and Jefferies, the board of Sanne has indicated to Apex that the possible offer is at a value that the board would recommend, should a firm intention to make an offer … be announced on such terms.”

Apex is already “well advanced” in performing its due diligence checks on Sanne and is working to “complete the review as quickly as possible”, Sanne said.

Apex now has until the end of the working day on August 30 to make an offer for Sanne, or withdraw from the bidding.

Sanne has already rejected a £1.4 billion bid from Cinven, a private equity giant.

Following the announcement, shares in Sanne reached around 910p, up approximately 8%.

It is below the possible offer price, indicating that investors are unsure whether Apex will make its bid final.

