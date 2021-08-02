Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

This week’s Tube strikes called off after progress in talks

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 5.00pm Updated: August 2 2021, 5.33pm
A man wearing a face mask in Baker Street Tube station in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Strikes planned this week by London Underground drivers have been called off after progress in talks.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union were due to walk out on Tuesday and later this week in a dispute over the grade of Night Tube driver.

Further strikes later this month remain on until a final settlement is reached.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Following extensive and wide-ranging discussions through the Acas machinery we have hammered out enough ground to allow those talks to continue.

A woman waiting at Blackfriars Tube station (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
“As a result this week’s strike action is suspended although the rest of the planned action rema‎ins on.

“I want to thank our members and our reps whose unity and determination has allowed us to reach this stage today and we look forward to pursuing the important issues at the heart of this dispute in the next phase of talks.”

An Acas spokesperson said: “Following Acas talks, we’re pleased that the planned strike action this week has been suspended for further discussions.”

Richard Jones, head of network operations for London Underground, said: “We welcome the decision by the RMT to suspend their action to allow further discussions to take place.

“We are confident that the changes we have made to rosters are positive for London Underground train drivers and the services we offer as London recovers from the pandemic. We look forward to discussions continuing.”

