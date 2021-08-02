This week’s Tube strikes called off after progress in talks

Strikes planned this week by London Underground drivers have been called off after progress in talks.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union were due to walk out on Tuesday and later this week in a dispute over the grade of Night Tube driver.

Further strikes later this month remain on until a final settlement is reached.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Following extensive and wide-ranging discussions through the Acas machinery we have hammered out enough ground to allow those talks to continue.

“As a result this week’s strike action is suspended although the rest of the planned action rema‎ins on.

“I want to thank our members and our reps whose unity and determination has allowed us to reach this stage today and we look forward to pursuing the important issues at the heart of this dispute in the next phase of talks.”

An Acas spokesperson said: “Following Acas talks, we’re pleased that the planned strike action this week has been suspended for further discussions.”

Richard Jones, head of network operations for London Underground, said: “We welcome the decision by the RMT to suspend their action to allow further discussions to take place.

“We are confident that the changes we have made to rosters are positive for London Underground train drivers and the services we offer as London recovers from the pandemic. We look forward to discussions continuing.”