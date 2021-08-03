Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Direct Line profits rev up as pandemic cuts car accidents

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 9.19am Updated: August 3 2021, 9.47am
Insurance giant Direct Line notched up a hike in half-year profits amid a slump in motor claims as the pandemic saw fewer drivers on the road (PA)
Insurer Direct Line has notched up a hike in half-year profits amid a slump in motor claims as the pandemic saw fewer drivers on the road.

Britain’s biggest motor insurer, which owns the Direct Line and Churchill brands, posted a 10.5% hike in pre-tax profits to £261.3 million for the six months to June 30.

It said motor claims slumped in the first quarter, with lockdowns and remote working keeping people off the roads, alongside falling new car sales and fewer new drivers entering the market.

While motor insurance prices fell steeply across the market, Direct Line held off from hefty cuts, which saw it lose some business to rivals, with gross written motor premiums down 6.2% to £755.6 million.

But it said these trends began to reverse in the second quarter as restrictions eased, with the fall in gross written premiums narrowing from 10.6% in the first three months to 1.5% in the second quarter.

The group hailed a robust performance across its home insurance arm, commercial division and the roadside rescue business including Green Flag.

Its results showed that earnings jumped by 40% to a better-than-expected £369.9 million thanks also to fairly stable weather conditions, and the release of cash put aside for reserves in the previous year.

Penny James, chief executive of Direct Line Group, said: “We returned to growth in the second quarter, which is testament to our diversified business model, with commercial, home and rescue performing strongly.”

The first half also saw the group largely finish a technology overhaul, with a new online platform launched for its largest motor brands – Direct Line and Churchill.

“This is an exciting and pivotal point for the business, we’ve completed the majority of our tech transformation, and we’re starting to reap the benefits of what the new systems offer us,” added Ms James.

Direct Line unveiled a 7.6p a share interim dividend, up 2.7% on 2020 on the back of the half-year profits boost, which helped shares rise 3% in early trading.

William Ryder, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Direct Line looks in a reasonable place to us, but general insurance is still a really tough market.

“Competition is always tough, especially on price comparison websites.

“While Direct Line is doing a lot of the right things, like investing in technology to improve underwriting efficiency and control costs, competitors are doing the same.”

