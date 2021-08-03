Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

Hiscox swings back to profit after insurance premium rates rise

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 10.41am
Hiscox has returned to profit for the past six months (Philip Toscano/PA)
Insurer Hiscox has bounced back to a profit for the first half of the year and resumed its dividend for shareholders.

Shares in the London-listed firm climbed on Tuesday morning after it reported a pre-tax profit of 133.1 million US dollars (£95.7 million) for the six months to June 30.

It represented a return to the black after it posted a 138.9 million dollar (£99.9 million) loss in the same period last year.

Hiscox said its recovery was boosted by an improvement in rates across its operations while Covid-related claims so far this year have been below expectations.

Last year, the company tumbled to a loss after it was faced with 475 million dollars worth of pandemic-related claims.

It said it has been impacted by 17 million dollars in claims so far.

Meanwhile, the group said it has also benefited from a rise in insurance premium rates this year, with increases across recent months for cyber, product recall and space lines.

The update comes two weeks after the insurance firm said that its chief executive Bronek Masojada will retire at the end of the year after two decades leading the business.

He said: “This is a good result driven by strong performances across all our businesses.

“Our investments in digital trading continues to bear fruit and market conditions are the best we have experienced for many years.

“Hiscox has the firepower, new leadership and talent to capture the many opportunities ahead.”

The insurer’s board said it has therefore approved a decision to resume dividends with an interim payment of 11.5 cents per share to investors.

Shares were 3.7% higher at 897.4p in early trading.

