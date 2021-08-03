Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

Number of fixed-rate mortgage deals recovers to pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 1.31pm
The number of deals available across the fixed-rate mortgage market has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Defaqto said (Joe Giddens/PA)
The number of deals available across the fixed-rate mortgage market has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, analysis has found.

Some 2,488 fixed-rate mortgages are on the market, which is just over the 2,479 deals available in March 2020, according to financial data firm Defaqto.

The number of products shrank dramatically last year as the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Lenders were concerned about the potential for house price falls in the uncertain economy, as well as borrowers’ incomes being hit.

Back in April 2020, there were just 1,390 fixed-rate deals available, with many low-deposit mortgages being pulled.

In April last year, there were just 455 fixed-rate deals for first-time buyers.

Now, there are 857 mortgages available for first-time buyers, of which 112 are for those with a 10% deposit or less, Defaqto said.

It added that there are now more products available for those looking for a fixed rate at 80% and 85% LTV (loan-to-value) than there were before the pandemic.

Ultra-low deposit products at 90% and 95% LTV are returning to the market but are still at nowhere near the levels before the pandemic, it added.

Borrowers with bigger deposits also have a choice of deals available with rates below 1%.

Ten providers have recently launched two-year fixed products below 1%, Defaqto said.

Katie Brain, consumer banking expert at Defaqto said: “It is great to see so many mortgage products available to borrowers.

“Many who were looking to move last year had to put their plans on hold during the pandemic as loans disappeared from the market.

“First-time buyers were hit hardest as the small deposit mortgages were all withdrawn. This part of the market still has yet to recover but overall the number of fixed rate products is back to pre-pandemic levels.

“This is good news for borrowers as more mortgages means more choice.”

