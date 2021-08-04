Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business / Business news

Payment holidays for non-mortgage loans ‘hit pandemic peak in March’

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 10.35am
Payment holidays for non-mortgage loans reached a peak in March, helping to avoid a devastating spike in borrowers defaulting, according to Equifax (Chris Radburn/PA)
Payment holidays for non-mortgage loans reached a peak in March, helping to avoid a devastating spike in borrowers defaulting, according to Equifax (Chris Radburn/PA)

Payment holidays for non-mortgage loans hit a peak in March, helping to avoid a devastating spike in borrowers defaulting, according to a credit score firm.

One in 10 (10%) unsecured loans had static balances in March, indicating that these borrowers had opted to freeze repayments ahead of the March 31 payment holiday deadline, Equifax said.

It added that the percentage of frozen loans marked a “pandemic high” for this type of borrowing, overtaking peaks in July 2020 (8.5%) and January 2021 (7.7%).

From April 1, lenders have been providing tailored support for people continuing to struggle financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, taking personal circumstances into account.

This support is available to people whose payment holidays have ended, as well as those who are struggling for the first time.

Payment holidays were introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last year to support borrowers impacted financially by Covid-19.

Those struggling were given the option to defer payments for up to six months.

According to the latest data from the Equifax market pulse, static balances on mortgages peaked at 18% in June 2020 and are now back to pre-pandemic levels at 4.3%.

Paul Heywood, chief data and analytics officer at Equifax UK said: “As the economy reopens and many of the pandemic’s emergency support measures are phased out, it’s important we recognise how successful they have been in protecting the financially vulnerable in the UK.

“There are still a few warning lights on the dashboard, and this spike in borrowers requesting payment holidays is a sign that we are not out of the woods yet, but early indications tell us that we have avoided a devastating spike in people defaulting on loans.

“For lenders, identifying people in, or about to enter, financial difficulty is going to be a key theme of 2021, especially as Government support is curtailed.

“While for borrowers, the important thing for people to remember is that the end of these forbearance measures does not mean that there is no support available.

“A range of tailored support measures have been introduced in the last year, and guidance is readily available for those that need it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier