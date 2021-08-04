Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Average motor insurance premium falls to five-year low

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 12.03am
The average cost of motor insurance has fallen to a five-year low, according to the ABI (Rui Vieira/PA)
The average cost of motor insurance has fallen to a five-year low as coronavirus lockdowns have led to fewer claims, according to insurers.

Drivers are paying £430 on average for comprehensive cover – the lowest figure since the first quarter of 2016 – the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.

The ABI’s tracker looks at the price people pay for cover rather than the price they are quoted.

The £430 average recorded in the second quarter of this year is £6 lower than the previous quarter and £30 (7%) lower than the same quarter in 2020.

The average premium has fallen by £38 since the fourth quarter of last year.

The fall in part reflects insurers passing on cost savings from fewer claims during lockdowns, with fewer vehicles on the roads, the ABI said.

It added that insurers still face the continued cost pressures of rising repair bills.

Laura Hughes, the ABI’s manager of general insurance, said: “The fall in the average motor premium clearly shows that millions of drivers continue to benefit from cost savings made by insurers during the lockdowns.

“It will be interesting to see if there is a rise in motor claims as we emerge from the pandemic and road traffic continues to increase.

“We will also be watching closely the impact of the Official Injury Claims portal launched in May which will simplify the whiplash claims process, while ensuring proportionate compensation for genuine claimants.

“And while underlying cost pressures around rising repair bills will remain, the market will stay competitive, enabling motorists to shop around for the best deal for their needs.”

