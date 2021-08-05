Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Hammerson bosses to transform empty retail space into hotels, offices and homes

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 11.55am
Birmingham Bullring owner Hammerson has laid out its strategy to recover following the impact of the pandemic (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The new boss of Birmingham Bullring landlord Hammerson has laid out a new growth strategy which will see the group seek more opportunities away from retail.

The property giant said on Thursday that it plans to “reinvigorate” its assets and drive growth filling empty retail units with a variety of offers in a bid to improve footfall.

Rita-Rose Gagne, who joined the London-listed firm late last year, said this could include food halls, events spaces and roof-top theatres to boost trade in the short term.

However, she said the firm will repurpose some void retail spaces for alternative uses such as homes, hotels and office space.

Hammerson said it sees a particularly strong opportunity to pursue this shake-up across its current department store pace, where it has more than 800,000 sq ft of empty space or short-term leases.

“As we emerge from a unique moment in time, I see a pathway to create sustainable value as we transform the business to become more agile and able to anticipate and respond to this change,” said Ms Gagne.

“We own flagship destinations around which we can curate and reshape entire neighbourhoods and city centre spaces for generations to come.”

The group, which also owns the Brent Cross shopping complex, updated investors as it posted a pre-tax loss of £354 million for the six months to June.

Hammerson said it also saw a 6.4% decrease in the value of its portfolio to around £5.5 billion.

The firm suggested it is on the path to recovery following the pandemic but highlighted that it will continue to feel the impact of the rent moratorium for tenants, which was recent extended until March.

The policy, which bans landlords taking tenants to court over unpaid rent, “has led to some retail businesses openly ignoring their rental obligations when they have the means to pay”, the company said.

It said that the Government “continues to undermine the attractiveness of the sector and its investment case” through the extension while it also called for a major overhaul of business rates.

Shares in the company were 1.6% lower at 36.9p in early trading.

