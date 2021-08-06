Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Asda boss Roger Burnley steps down ahead of schedule after takeover

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 11.29am
Asda boss Roger Burnley has prematurely stepped down from his top role at the supermarket chain (Asda/PA)
Asda boss Roger Burnley has prematurely stepped down from his top role at the supermarket chain (Asda/PA)

Asda boss Roger Burnley has left the supermarket giant following the completion of its £6.8 billion takeover.

Mr Burnley announced plans to step down as chief executive in March but originally said he intended to stay at Asda until 2022 when a successor is in place.

The supermarket said on Friday that he has now left his role after a “transition period” under the group’s new owners.

Asda added that a recruitment process is still “ongoing” to find his replacement in the top job at one of the UK’s largest private employers.

Zuber and Mohsin Issa
Zuber, left, and Mohsin Issa (EG/PA)

It comes after the billionaire Issa Brothers behind forecourt giant EG Group and private equity backer TDR Capital completed an acquisition of the Leeds-based retailer earlier this year.

The company said it looks forward “to making a further announcement regarding his long-term replacement and some additional appointments”.

M&S Food chief Stuart Machin and Morrisons’ chief operating officer Trevor Strain have been linked with taking the chief executive role after Mr Burnley.

Asda added that, in the interim, Mohsin and Zuber Issa will work closely with Asda’s leadership team to help drive the supermarket chain’s new strategy.

In a statement, the brothers said: “The Asda business has proven its resilience over the last 18 months and has a strong platform in place for further innovation and growth.

“We have mutually agreed with Roger that now is the right time for him to step down from the business following a transition period under our ownership.

“We would like to thank Roger for his leadership and contribution during his time with the business, particularly during the last year.

“We have a great team of more than 140,000 colleagues at Asda, and we look forward to supporting all of them to deliver for our customers in the second half of the year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier