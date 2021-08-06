Six in 10 students ‘feel money worries are affecting their mental health’

Six in 10 (61%) students feel money worries are affecting their mental health, according to a survey.

Men are more likely to be worried than women, the research from Nationwide Building Society found.

More than one third (36%) of students said they will be looking for work to help fund their studies, despite many part-time roles drying up during lockdown.

More than eight in 10 (84%) students are concerned about being able to find work, according to the survey of more than 1,000 students who are starting university this year or who are currently studying in college.

The coronavirus pandemic has also created a shift in mindset and plans for around two-thirds (65%) of those due to attend university this autumn.

A fifth (20%) of students who have changed plans have amended their choice of university, while 20% have changed their course, 19% have postponed their placement and 17% are considering no longer attending university at all.

The university course was identified as students’ top priority now, whereas before the pandemic the main priority was meeting new people, the research found.

Tom Riley, Nationwide’s director of banking and savings said: “The pandemic has had a profound impact on all of us and for many students starting university, it could feel overwhelming.

“They will be leaving home for the first time and will have to manage themselves and their finances at what remains a very uncertain time, with fewer part-time jobs available and furlough coming to an end in September.

“As our research shows, student priorities appear to have changed since Covid-19.

“Many have experienced their parents struggle financially or witnessed the struggles of others, and so there’s greater awareness and importance on having financial security more than ever before.”