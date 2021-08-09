Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Southend Airport owner ‘agnostic’ about Ryanair’s withdrawal

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 9.55am Updated: August 9 2021, 11.53am
Both EasyJet and Ryanair have abandoned Southend Airport. (Nick Ansell/PA)
Both EasyJet and Ryanair have abandoned Southend Airport. (Nick Ansell/PA)

The company behind Southend Airport has said it is “agnostic” about Ryanair pulling out of the site later this year.

Esken said that the impact on its earnings and cash headroom would be “negligible” after Ryanair pulls out on November 1.

With Covid still lingering, it expected “limited flying in the winter season” anyway, Esken said in a statement to shareholders.

However investors met the news, which broke over the weekend, with pessimism.

Shares in the company dipped by more than 5% an hour after markets opened on Monday.

It is just under a year since rival budget airline easyJet also pulled out of Southend airport.

Ryanair and easyJet aircraft parked near to an empty long stay car park at Southend airport (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ryanair and easyJet aircraft parked near to an empty long stay car park at Southend airport (Nick Ansell/PA)

David Shearer, executive chairman of Esken said: “The terms of the deal which had been entered into with Ryanair in 2018 were based on a significantly different set of market and economic parameters to the present day.”

“We are therefore commercially agnostic to this decision and will look to build sustainable and profitable passenger growth for LSA (London Southend Airport) with a range of other carriers as demand recovers into a post pandemic world.”

Esken recently agreed a deal with US private equity company Carlyle which will bring £125 million for the company.

The money will be lent to Esken, but Carlyle can convert the loan into a nearly 30% stake in Southend Airport.

“LSA has a catchment area of circa eight million people resident within one hour travelling time from the airport, a regular direct train connection to London Liverpool Street station, a cost efficient base of operation for airlines and an enhanced safe passenger experience for post Covid-19 travel,” Mr Shearer said.

“The fundamental commercial rationale for LSA remains strong and our partnership announced recently with Carlyle will allow us to capitalise on that opportunity as passenger demand recovers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]