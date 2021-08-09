Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
July was busiest month for Post Office cash withdrawals outside Christmas

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 12.04am
The amount of cash withdrawn by consumers from Post Offices in July was the highest total recorded outside the busy Christmas period (Rui Vieira/PA)
The amount of cash withdrawn by consumers from Post Offices in July was the highest total recorded outside the busy Christmas period.

Personal cash withdrawals totalled £665 million in July, as some households had more opportunities to spend on their high street.

This was the highest amount withdrawn at Post Office counters, when excluding the December months.

Personal cash withdrawals in July were up 4.6% month-on-month and up 14.3% year-on-year, indicating that consumers are spending cash on retail and hospitality as coronavirus restrictions are eased, the report said.

The July total topped the £641 million-worth of withdrawals made in December 2020, but was lower than a record £707 million withdrawn in December 2019.

In total, £2.87 billion was deposited and withdrawn in cash in July, identical to the amount in June.

Business cash deposits exceeded £1 billion for the second month in a row and personal cash deposits exceeded £1 billion for the fifth month in a row.

Martin Kearsley, banking director at Post Office said: “As some banks continue to close branches, either permanently or in response to staff shortages during the pandemic, Post Offices are ‘the last counter in town’ in many places across the country.”

He added: “Post Offices will continue to play a key role in local communities’ cash eco-system up and down the country.

“Many branches are also open late in the evening and at weekends, providing local businesses with a convenient location to deposit much needed takings and in turn serve their own customers longer too.”

