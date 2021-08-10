Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Bellway sees recovery as order book hits record highs

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.36am
Bellway bought up more than £1 billion of land last year (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bellway bought up more than £1 billion of land last year (Mike Egerton/PA)

The order book for housebuilder Bellway has grown to record levels, but the number of houses it built are still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels.

The business said it completed 10,138 homes in the 12 months to the end of July. It was a third more than in the same period a year earlier as completions were hit by the March 2020 lockdown.

However, the levels are still below the 10,892 homes completed in the year ending July 2019.

In a trading update to shareholders on Tuesday, Bellway showed both a recovery and a hangover from the pandemic.

The 12-month period includes many lockdown months, so unsurprisingly revenue is still 2.5% lower than 2019. Yet it soared by 41% to more than £3.1 billion compared to 2020, Bellway said.

Yet, on the other hand, sales are going strongly. Bellway’s order book reached more than 7,000 homes, an all-time record, and more than 2,200 higher than 2019.

Land prices were pushed down during long periods of the pandemic, opening up opportunities for companies like Bellway with the cash to spend.

In total, the business put a little under £1.1 billion into acquiring nearly 20,000 land plots around the country.

This compared to a £778 million spend in the year ending July 2020, and £788 million a year earlier.

“Bellway has been one of the most prolific land investors in recent years and this stepped up post the first lockdown and should position the group well to recover strongly from the Covid hit,” said Numis analyst Chris Millington.

Bellway said: “This reflects the strong, long-term demand for good quality housing and has resulted in a strengthened land bank, providing a solid platform for ongoing growth and margin recovery in the years ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier