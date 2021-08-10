Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Office landlord IWG reports ‘unprecedented demand’ for hybrid working

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 11.51am
IWG said that it had stopped having to lure customers with Covid promotions (Matt Crossick/PA)
IWG said that it had stopped having to lure customers with Covid promotions (Matt Crossick/PA)

Investors backed office group IWG on Tuesday as the business said it was seeing “unprecedented demand” for hybrid working and a strong recovery in the US.

The business said that it sold record amounts of office space in the US in June.

It also managed to win more than 900 new enterprise customers in the first six months of the year, showing high demand for hybrid working patterns, IWG said.

Things have been getting even better in recent months, with demand increases expected to carry into the second half of 2021.

“The significant move to hybrid working has created unprecedented demand for our flexible work products,” said the chief executive, Mark Dixon.

“This fundamental shift in the way people work is clearly a positive tailwind for IWG over the medium to longer term and we are seeing increasing levels of interest from enterprises wishing to transform their working practices.”

Revenue was 19% lower at just over £1 billion in the six months, but pre-tax loss narrowed from £237 million to £163 million, the company said.

“Whilst the pace of recovery remains dependent on the continuing easing of pandemic restrictions across our markets, we look forward to the second half with cautious optimism having implemented the necessary changes to our network and cost base,” Mr Dixon said.

“Looking further ahead, with the improvements we are observing in our operating environment, we remain confident of a stronger recovery in 2022.”

Shares rose through Tuesday morning following the news, and were up by about 3.3% a little before midday.

Since March, IWG has been able to ease away from the incentives it was offering customers during the pandemic.

It means that new customers being signed up will not get the discounts and Covid-19 promotions that were offered earlier in the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier