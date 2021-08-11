Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Morrisons to give staff Boxing Day off

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 10.13am
Morrisons is to give staff Boxing Day off this year (Jon Super/PA)
Bosses at Morrisons have told staff they can have Boxing Day off this year as a thank you for their hard work during the pandemic.

The supermarket made the announcement to its 111,000 workers on Tuesday.

It will be the first time the grocer has shut stores on December 26 in living memory.

Last year, several rivals agreed to give staff the day off to spend time with families and loved ones after one of the hardest years in retail, with shelves stripped bare and workers battling to keep the nation fed during the pandemic.

A Morrisons store
Asda, Marks & Spencer, Pets At Home, Aldi, Lidl and The Entertainer all said they would remain shut on December 26, despite having opened in previous years.

Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s were open on Boxing Day, although some offered staff incentives to work.

Joanne McGuiness, national officer at shop workers’ union Usdaw, said: “The last year-and-a-half has been unlike any other.

“The pandemic meant shop workers stepped up and kept essential services running. We welcome Morrisons doing the right thing by their staff with the closure of supermarkets on Boxing Day.

“Key workers have done so much this year and we are asking retailers to give their staff the longest possible break over the festive season to provide them with a well-deserved breather. We don’t think this is too much to ask for.”

The move by Morrisons comes just weeks before the conclusion of a takeover battle that will see the supermarket become a privately owned business, with private equity houses Fortress and Clayton, Dubliner & Rice (CD&R) both making bids.

There have been concerns that staff welfare could drop under new ownership, but both suitors have vowed to maintain standards for employees.

