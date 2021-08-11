Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ofgem to close competition probe as PayPoint offers concessions

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 11.43am Updated: August 11 2021, 1.07pm
Prepayment customers top up their meter cards at local shops (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ofgem has backed commitments from PayPoint and will close an investigation into whether the company broke competition laws.

The energy regulator said that PayPoint had promised to pay £12.5 million into a voluntary fund administered by officials, and would change the way it operated.

In return, Ofgem said it would stop investigating the company, after a consultation on the commitments.

Nearly a year ago Ofgem said it was probing how PayPoint dominated the market for gas and electricity top-ups between 2009 and 2018.

Households who have energy meters they have to top up go to local newsagents or petrol stations to charge their cards.

PayPoint supplies the machines that these local shops use to top up the cards. It has around 28,000 sites around the UK on its books.

This dominance of the market meant that PayPoint risked falling foul of competition rules.

Ofgem suspected PayPoint might have abused this position by getting shops and energy suppliers to sign contracts with exclusivity clauses.

It launched an investigation in 2017.

On Wednesday the regulator said: “Ofgem’s provisional view is that the commitments offered by PayPoint address Ofgem’s concerns and, if implemented, they should ensure that competition is no longer distorted.

“Ofgem will now consider any comments raised in the public consultation before determining whether to accept the commitments. At this stage, Ofgem is minded to close the investigation with the acceptance of these commitments.”

Among other commitments, PayPoint said it would remove the exclusivity clauses in its current contracts and any others it signs over the next five years.

The company said it “believes these voluntary commitments are in the best interests of our clients, retailer partners and their customers and provides a constructive and timely route to the resolution of Ofgem’s provisional findings.”

