Economy grows as hospitality firms bounce back from lockdowns

The UK economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021 as lockdowns lifted, getting people back into pubs, the Office for National Statistics has said.
The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by a further 1% in June, creating five consecutive months of growth.
The economy also speeded up from 0.6% growth in May, the ONS said.
Lockdown restrictions slowly eased through much of the quarter.
Outdoor dining opened again in April, the first month the quarterly data includes, and further restrictions were lifted in May.
ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow said: “GDP is still around two percentage points below its pre-pandemic peak.”
Economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics had expected GDP to grow by 0.6% in June, and 4.7% across the quarter.