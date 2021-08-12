Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Stock Spirits accepts £767m takeover approach from CVC

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 9.51am
Stock Spirits has agreed to a £767m takeover (Stock Spirits/PA)
Stock Spirits has agreed to a £767m takeover (Stock Spirits/PA)

London-listed Stock Spirits has accepted a £767 million takeover bid for the company by private equity houses CVC Advisers.

The deal is the latest in a long line of acquisitions by PE money in recent months and bosses at the firm said they would be recommending the plans to shareholders.

Under the proposals, shareholders will get 377p a share – a 41% premium on the closing price on Wednesday evening of 268p.

Stock Spirits is listed in London but primarily trades in central and eastern Europe, where it sells its 1906, Stock Prestige and Vodka No 1 products.

It has production lines in Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Italy – countries that account for 80% of sales.

The deal is expected to be completed between December and January, assuming investors vote in favour.

Shares quickly spiked 42.7% to 382.5p – above the offer price, suggesting some investors hope a rival bid could emerge for the firm.

The directors at CVC, who are making the bid through Sunray Investments Luxembourg, said Stock Spirits has “significant future growth potential”.

Istvan Szoke, managing partner at CVC, said: “Stock Spirits is a high quality business with strong brands, established market positions and significant growth potential, and we are delighted that our proposal has been recommended by the Stock Spirits directors.”

David Maloney, chairman of Stock Spirits, added: “The directors of Stock Spirits are confident in the long-term prospects of the Stock Spirits group and believe that the offer reflects our strong position and represents compelling value for Stock Spirits shareholders.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier