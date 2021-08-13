Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Babcock sells MoD contractor Frazer-Nash Consultancy to US firm

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 7.59am
Babcock is one of the UK’s biggest defence contractors. (Kenny Smith Photography/PA)
Babcock will pocket £293 million after selling a consultancy which has contracts with the Ministry of Defence.

The London-listed business said it would sell Frazer-Nash Consultancy to KBR, an American engineering giant.

It marks the end of a 14-year partnership between Babcock and the Surrey-based consultancy which sprung out of classic carmaker Frazer-Nash.

In that time the consultancy has grown, Babcock said. It currently employs around 900 people working in the healthcare, energy, defence and transport sectors.

It has nine UK sites and four in Australia, reported revenue of just over £100 million last year and pre-tax profit reached £13.5 million.

The deal will need approval from Australian authorities, but Babcock shareholders will not get a vote on the disposal.

Last month, Babcock reported a £1.6 billion operating loss for the year, and net debt – although falling – lay at £1.4 billion.

Boss David Lockwood told the Financial Times that the business would be able to turn around without raising cash from shareholders.

Babcock had already revealed plans to sell businesses worth £400 million over the next 12 months. The sale of Frazer-Nash Consultancy will fill a large part of that hole, and the money will be used to pay off debt.

On Friday, Mr Lockwood said: “We are making real progress on our plan to streamline and focus the group on our key markets.

“Divesting at least £400 million of businesses in our targeted disposals programme will enable us to reduce complexity and increase our focus as we return Babcock to strength.

“Frazer-Nash Consultancy is a good fit for KBR, and I wish them every success in growing the business further.”

Frazer-Nash traces its roots back to the 1920s, when Archie Frazer-Nash founded the eponymous carmaker.

During the Second World War the company started producing machine guns, and it maintained Government contracts after the war.

In 1971 the consultancy wing of the Frazer-Nash group was founded. It was bought by its own management in 1990.

