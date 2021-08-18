Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Office sheds and bar conversions raise lockdown fire risks

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 9.20am
Shed and garage fires increased by 16% in 2020 compared with the previous year, figures show (Rui Vieira/PA)
Lockdown life has seen Britons transform their sheds into offices and bars but the trend has also sparked a steep rise in outbuildings setting ablaze over the past year, figures suggest.

New figures from freedom of information requests by insurer Zurich have revealed that shed and garage fires increased by 16% in 2020 compared with the previous year.

It said the popularity in converting residential outbuildings – which include sheds, garages and conservatories – to home offices, bars and home gyms increased the potential fire risk.

The new data showed that 33 of the 45 UK regions to respond revealed a jump in outbuilding fires over the year.

It said there was a particular rise in Lancashire, which saw a 58% increase, and Lincolnshire, where outbuilding fires rose by 50%.

The increase comes after planning applications for garage conversions increased by a quarter over the past year.

Phil Ost, head of personal lines at Zurich, said: “Aside from storing gardening tools, our sheds and garages have become a haven to escape the stresses of family life, and for others a place to work.

“Homeowners up and down the country have converted outbuildings into everything from bars and yoga studios, to gyms and offices.

“But as Brits take refuge in their garden sheds and garages, it appears to have sparked a rise in accidental blazes.

“Likewise, the huge increase in people buying pizza ovens and fire pits, which carry a fire risk if not extinguished correctly, could also account for the jump in outbuildings going up in smoke.”

