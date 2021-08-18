Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Good Energy rejects takeover bid by fellow green supplier

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 1.00pm
Good Energy was founded by Juliet Davenport (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)
Good Energy was founded by Juliet Davenport (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)

Attempts by a Gloucestershire-based businessman to unite two of the country’s greenest energy suppliers under one banner have been rebuffed by London-listed Good Energy.

Good’s chairman said that handing the business over to Ecotricity boss Dale Vince would not be in the best interests of Good and its stakeholders.

“Such a takeover would place the collective interests of our investors and customers in combating the climate crisis into the hands of one individual,” chairman Will Whitehorn said.

The rejection could scupper Mr Vince’s £57 million plan to buy Good Energy off the market and combine it with his own company.

Good said the bid undervalued its business.

Although both firms fight to slash carbon emissions from the UK’s electricity supply, Good Energy and Ecotricity have shown little love for one other over the years.

Mr Vince may think the businesses are natural bedfellows but he has repeatedly been batted back by Good Energy, which was founded by Juliet Davenport.

Four years ago the businessman tried to muscle his way onto Good Energy’s board, reportedly unhappy with its support for the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon, run by Ms Davenport’s husband.

At the time, Good Energy’s board said it would not be good for the company to have the chief executive of a competitor on its board. The two sides made peace after weeks of back-and-forth.

On Wednesday, Good chairman Mr Whitehorn said: “Ecotricity wishes to make Good Energy a renewable generation developer again, an approach we moved away from a number of years ago in favour of supporting small-scale renewable generators through long-term power purchase contracts.

“Ecotricity believes we can compete more effectively together as genuinely green suppliers in a market of similar-looking products.

“This is something Good Energy is already effectively doing by itself, as the only supplier with Uswitch Green Tariff Gold Standard accreditation for all its tariffs.

“Ecotricity has been a loss-making business for the past four years. Its claim that they consider us ‘sister companies, with more in common than separates us’, is contradicted by their history as a disruptive shareholder, voting down 100% of our proposed special resolutions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier