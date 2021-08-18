Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
John Lewis launches savings accounts amid push away from retail

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 12.03am
John Lewis started selling home insurance earlier this year (Steve Parsons/PA)
John Lewis will offer new savings accounts for customers amid a diversification push away from retail.

The high street institution’s Individual Savings Accounts for both adults and children will launch on Thursday through a collaboration with digital wealth manager Nutmeg.

This is one of several steps by John Lewis, which also owns Waitrose, to move away from its reliance on retail.

By 2030 the business hopes that 40% of its profits will come from outside the retail sector, and it has recently unveiled plans to build homes in its old stores.

Earlier this year the business launched home insurance and retail credit products.

The move will tap into a boom in savings that was sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While many lost their jobs, or were furloughed on a 20% pay cut, those who were able to work from home while not spending money in restaurants, pubs and non-essential shops have amassed large savings over the past year and a half.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, households saved nearly 26% of their disposable income between April and July last year, the highest since records began in 1987.

For comparison, the savings rate was less than 9% between January and March last year, before the lockdowns started.

“The pandemic has been tough for many, but others have managed to save more every month,” said John Lewis financial services director Amir Goshtai.

“They’ve also reassessed how they want to spend their money – more than ever, they want to secure their financial future and that of their families.

“Our products allow people to put money aside and to take that first step into what is often perceived as the complicated world of investments.

“This is where the trust and love that customers have for our brand combined with Nutmeg’s expertise can make a difference, while making John Lewis even more relevant for life’s big moments; whether that’s saving for a home or preparing for the arrival of a new baby.”

