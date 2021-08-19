Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

Sir James Dyson: Home-working affecting competitiveness of UK firms

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 7.11am
Sir James Dyson has called on the Government to lead workers back into offices in order to restore the ‘competitiveness’ of the UK’s firms (Jeff Overs/PA)
The “chances of the next generation will suffer” if British workers do not return to the office, Sir James Dyson has warned.

The billionaire inventor has called on the Government to take the “less popular decision” and lead workers away from their homes and back into offices in order to restore the “competitiveness” of the nation’s firms.

England’s order to work from home where possible was lifted on July 19, and the Government has said it expects and recommends a gradual return to workplaces over the summer.

However, Labour has previously called for flexible working to become the “new normal”, saying “the right to flexible working will change our economy and the world of work for the better”.

Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Sir James said allowing flexible working on a long-term basis risks creating a “two-tier workforce”.

He wrote: “Glib statements from ministers about home-working being ‘here to stay’ show a lack of understanding of the detrimental impact that it is having. Where is their output-based evidence?

“We risk creating a two-tier workforce with those at home becoming less and less effective, leaving those diligently attending the workplace to drive the business forward.”

Sir James pointed to his own business as an example of how some firms are not suited for flexible working.

Coronavirus
Sir James Dyson said development of the firm’s CoVent ventilator would not have been possible if people had been ‘cocooned at home’ (Dyson/PA)

He highlighted his company’s development of a new ventilator during the initial outbreak of the pandemic, with a team of 400 coming together to build a new medical device from scratch.

“Projects like this could never work with people cocooned at home,” Sir James said.

He urged the Government to restore the right for companies to determine how best to organise their teams, adding: “The Government must now harness any ‘vaccine dividend’ and support Britain’s firms as they seek to recover their global competitiveness.

“Returning to the workplace is the essential starting point.”

