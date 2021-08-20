Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Business & Environment / Business

Car dealer Vertu hails soaring used car market in profit upgrade

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 8.34am
Vertu Motors has announced another profit upgrade amid soaring used car sales (Yui Mok/PA)
Car dealership chain Vertu Motors has issued a second profit upgrade in less than a month as bosses said the used car market continues to grow even faster than first thought.

Profits for the year are now likely to be between £50 million and £55 million, up from previous estimates of between £40 million and £45 million.

However, the company also warned that, despite the strong performance, uncertainty remains due to the pandemic.

Bosses said future restrictions and colleague absences could play a part.

Vertu added: “The current UK-wide labour shortages, high vacancy levels and upward pressure on employment costs remain a risk for the business.”

But the biggest concerns remain over supply issues in the new car market, with the entire industry suffering from a shortage of computer chips used in vehicles.

The lack of new vehicles is driving the used car market, however, with recent data showing sales of used vehicles at record highs.

Vertu said: “New vehicle order take for the key month of September is currently running in excess of prior year levels; however, there is a risk that well-documented new vehicle supply shortages will result in vehicle deliveries being delayed into future periods.

“As a consequence of reduced new vehicle supply, used vehicle supply may also be restricted in the coming months.”

Following the upgrade, the company said it will also reintroduce a dividend for shareholders and start a £3 million share buyback scheme.

Sanjay Vidyarthi, an analyst at Liberum, said: “August is typically one of the quietest months of the year, so to see this level of upgrade in such a short space of time points to remarkable market conditions, as well as strong trading by the company.”

