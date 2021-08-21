Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Blame stamp duty holiday for lost tax, not rising house prices – think tank

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 2.47am
House prices rose by more than 13% in the year to June. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An influential think tank has questioned the Government’s policy of throwing away billions of pounds in lost taxes to prop up the housing market.

The Resolution Foundation found that the expensive stamp duty holiday may have pushed house prices up, but prices would have risen anyway, without the tax break for housebuyers.

Last year, in response to the pandemic, the Government increased the threshold at which buyers have to pay stamp duty.

In England this rose to £500,000, while in Scotland and Wales the new threshold was £250,000.

But the rise, which can save buyers thousands of pounds, has been blamed for a huge increase in housing prices as buyers scrambled to take advantage of the tax break.

Earlier this week the Office for National Statistics revealed that the average house price across the UK had increased by 13.2% between June 2020 and June 2021.

However, the Resolution Foundation said its analysis shows that house prices have been growing in Germany, the US, Canada, Australia and France at a similar, if not greater, rate than in the UK.

It said that low interest rates, higher savings rates and desires to move out of cities drove a boom in the property market.

The foundation also analysed the fifth of local authorities where savings because of the stamp duty holiday was negligible or non-existent. Here property prices grew by 13%.

On the other end of the spectrum, the fifth of local authorities where buyers saved the most only saw a 7% increase in house prices.

“The problem with the stamp duty holiday isn’t that it caused a house price rise, but that a boom in transactions and prices would almost certainly have taken place without it,” said Resolution Foundation researcher Krishan Shah.

“That begs big questions about value for money, especially when we consider that the policy in England and Northern Ireland alone looks set to cost an estimated £4.4 billion in forgone tax revenues.

“We must also remember that, regardless of its drivers, the house price surge of the last year has increased wealth gaps in our country and left many aspirant first-time buyers even further away from realising their ambitions of owning a home.”

