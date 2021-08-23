Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Business

West End shoppers return, but favour the weekend

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 9.14am
Shoppers are returning to high streets (Damien Storan/PA)
Shoppers are returning to high streets again, especially at weekends, a real estate company based around London’s West End has said.

Shaftesbury said the retailers in its buildings have reported improving trade, focused on the weekend.

Weekly footfall is now at between 50% and 60% of its pre-pandemic levels, Shaftesbury said.

It put the tentative recovery down to the return not just of Londoners, but of people coming to the capital for the day to go shopping, or tourists visiting London from elsewhere in the country.

Chief executive Brian Bickell said: “I’m pleased to report positive momentum in recent months, with footfall and trading recovering, an improving operating environment and significantly reduced vacancy across our villages.

“We expect that early autumn will see a return of the West End’s exceptionally large office-based working population, which has always been an important contributor to our local weekday economy.”

He added: “The momentum of the last four months is providing a sound platform for the continuing revival of the West End in the important months ahead, leading up to Christmas and into the new year, and the prospects for a return to pre-pandemic patterns of life and activity.”

The improvements can be seen in the rent that Shaftesbury was able to collect in recent months.

In the three months to June 30, the company collected 51% of contracted rent, compared with just 40% between January and March this year.

It is also filling more space in the high streets.

At the end of March, 8.4% of Shaftesbury’s sites lay vacant, but by the end of July nearly half of this space had been filled and the figure had fallen to 4.6%.

Shares in the business rose by as much as 1.4% following the news on Monday morning. However they quickly settled down after an initial spurt, and were up only 0.4% a little while later.

