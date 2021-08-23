Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nicola Sturgeon launches new green jobs academy

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 10.33am
The First Minister visited a training centre in Cumbernauld on Monday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has launched a new academy designed to help people find green jobs and learn new skills.

The Green Jobs Workforce Academy will list new jobs related to the net-zero economy on its website, including roles in renewable energy, construction and transport.

It was launched by the First Minister as she visited the Scottish Power training centre in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Monday morning.

The company has launched a recruitment drive for 135 green jobs in Scotland over the next four months.

A new green jobs academy was one of Ms Sturgeon’s commitments for the reformed Scottish Government’s first 100 days.

Ms Sturgeon said: “To help tackle climate change Scotland is already investing in green skills and attracting new green job opportunities.

“It is great to see Scottish Power creating 135 new green jobs in Scotland and I would encourage other employers to follow their lead.

“The academy’s career advisers stand ready to support individuals interested in these jobs access the right training to help their career progress.

“Looking ahead to Cop26 in Glasgow in November, Scotland can be proud that our climate change ambitions, backed by investment in creating a highly-skilled green workforce, will be showcased on an international stage.”

The majority of the 135 jobs will be based in central and southern Scotland, where Scottish Power is responsible for transmission maintenance as SP Energy Networks.

Frank Mitchell, chief executive of SP Energy Networks, said: “With less than 100 days to go to Cop26 in Glasgow, we’re bringing truly green jobs to Scotland to support the country with its ambitions to be net-zero by 2045.

“These roles offer a variety of career opportunities in a company that is committed to net-zero and is investing millions of pounds every single day to help bring about a cleaner, greener future.”

