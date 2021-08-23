Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sainsbury’s shares leap after private equity interest reports

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 11.13am
Sainsbury’s has seen its shares jump in value after reports that it is being eyed by private equity firm Apollo (Dany Lawson/PA)
Sainsbury’s shares surged after reports that a private equity giant is running the rule over the company to assess the potential for a takeover move.

The UK’s second largest supermarket chain saw shares leap more than 12% at the start of trading on Monday.

It came after the Sunday Times reported that US private equity firm Apollo Global Management has shown an “exploratory” interest in Sainsbury’s.

Both Apollo and Sainsbury’s have declined to comment.

Shareholders were sent into a frenzy by the report but it is understood that Apollo’s takeover interest is currently primarily elsewhere in the UK supermarket sector.

Apollo remains in talks with a consortium led by private equity rival Fortress to potentially join the group’s takeover offer for Morrisons, for the UK’s fourth largest grocer.

The Fortress-led consortium had been in the driving seat to buy Morrisons for £6.7 billion until rival bidder Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) laid a £7 billion offer on Thursday evening.

Takeover interest in Morrisons from private equity had already helped to buoy share valuations across UK supermarket chains in recent months.

Sainsbury’s shares had also been heavily shorted earlier this year and the lift in value has been boosted by a number of exits by shorting investors.

Apollo also recently targeted a takeover of another rival, taking part in the auction process to buy Leeds-based Asda, before it was bought by the Issa Brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital.

Sainsbury’s shares were 12.7% higher at 332.1p after early trading on Monday.

