Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Milkshakes off the menu as McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 8.19am Updated: August 24 2021, 8.56pm
Fast food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes across most of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems (Nick Ansell/PA)
Fast food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in most of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.

The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England, Scotland and Wales as the lorry driver shortage takes its toll.

A spokesman said the group is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.

McDonald’s supply issues
A strawberry millkshake bought in a McDonald’s outlet in Belfast on Tuesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.

“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience.”

Nando’s closes stores across UK due to supply issues
Nando’s was forced to shut around 50 restaurants after running out of chicken (Peter Byrne/PA)

The group is understood to have temporarily halted selling milkshakes and bottled drinks to ensure supply across its broader menu in the face of the haulage and supply chain troubles.

McDonald’s is the latest to be hit by supply woes after Nando’s was last week forced to shut around 50 restaurants amid a chicken shortage. It blamed staffing shortages at suppliers and a reduced number of lorry drivers.

Rival KFC also warned recently that supply chain issues meant it was unable to stock some menu items.

Firms across a raft of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers following post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid-19 restrictions and self-isolation rules.

The supply pressures have also been affecting supermarkets in recent weeks, while manufacturers have reported sharp increases in the prices of raw materials.

Business groups representing the retail and transport sectors have been calling for the Government to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.

